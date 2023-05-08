The Scorecard | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Announcements
Saturday’s UFC 288 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Newark, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Prudential Center.
1 – Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
Aljamain Sterling is a winner. And he’s the UFC bantamweight champion of the world. Get used to it. And while Henry Cejudo fans may not like it, he did what was necessary to get his hand raised in the UFC 288 main event. It’s been the New Yorker’s MO for over five years: just win, baby. And that’s a trait that separates the haves from the have nots in this sport. Talent is necessary, yes. So is grit. But to get to where Sterling is, you have to have the Fight IQ and willingness to do whatever is necessary to win. He’s done it. Does Sean O’Malley have what it takes, as well? It will be fun finding out.
2 – Belal Muhammad
Speaking of having the Fight IQ to get the win in any situation, Belal Muhammad is right up there with Sterling, with his unbeaten streak dating back over four years. The only thing missing for the welterweight contender after a huge win over Gilbert Burns last Saturday is a shot at the belt held by old rival Leon Edwards. Their 2021 non-title bout met an anti-climactic and abbreviated end after an accidental eye poke led to a no contest call, making a rematch not just a career-altering moment for Muhammad, but a chance for both to prove who the better welterweight is.
3 – Yan Xiaonan
Many wondered where Yan Xiaonan's career was heading after a pair of losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez, but back-to-back wins, including a stunning first-round of knockout of Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 made it clear that up is the only direction Yan is going in. As for the 33-year-old’s next move, what would a fight for the strawweight belt against countrywoman Zhang Weili mean for their nation and the Chinese MMA scene? Sign me up for that one.
4 – Matt Frevola
Rarely do fights predicted to be all-action before the opening horn live up to expectations (Justin Gaethje excluded), but Matt Frevola and Drew Dober both arrived at Prudential Center prepared to throw down, and throw down they did, with Frevola emerging victorious via first-round knockout. It was a firefight from start to finish, and when it was over, Frevola had made a statement and earned himself a fight against an even bigger name the next time out. It was the perfect win for the Long Islander, who rebounded from quick knockout losses to Polo Reyes and Terrance McKinney to make himself a player in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions.
5 – Ikram Aliskerov
Ikram Aliskerov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
Expectations were high for the UFC debut of Ikram Aliskerov, and he may have surpassed them in knocking out Phil Hawes in the first round. Because you have to remember that at one time, Hawes was seen to be the next Jon Jones in this sport. Now one loss doesn’t kill Hawes’ upside, but the reality is that Russia’s Aliskerov scored an emphatic victory over a top prospect and now, those predictions for Hawes may now roll over into Aliskerov’s court. And by calling out Bo Nickal, it looks like Aliskerov may just want to find out early just how high his ceiling is.
