Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after knocking uot Alex Pereira of Brazil during their Middleweight fight at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Fight Coverage

The Scorecard | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Check Out Beyond The Official Scorecards, Who Walked Away The Biggest Winners From UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Apr. 10, 2023

Saturday’s UFC 287 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Miami, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the Kaseya Center.

1 – Israel Adesanya

You always wonder how an elite fighter – or any fighter for that matter – reacts to adversity. Yeah, Israel Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz in 2021, but that was a decision up a weight class where he was outgrappled. Last November, Adesanya got knocked out by someone who had beaten him twice previously in kickboxing. That’s 0-3 against Alex Pereira. So what did Adesanya do? He asked for an immediate rematch and proceeded to trade blows with the man who knocked him out twice. That’s why Adesanya remains an elite fighter – not just because of his talent, but because of his heart. And you can’t teach that.

Final UFC 287 Results | Official Judges Scorecards

2 – Rob Font

Rob Font knocks down Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Rob Font knocks down Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Everybody needs a win in the UFC. You win, you double your paycheck, you move forward or, at the very least, maintain your position in the pecking order and, overall, it’s better than losing. But some folks need a win more than their opponent, and Rob Font was the fighter who needed to win at UFC 287 more than Adrian Yanez. Yanez is a kid with a huge upside stepping up to a top bantamweight contender, and even though he lost, he’ll be back. As for Font, a loss on Saturday may have forced him to have some tough conversations with himself, as that would have been three straight losses for the 35-year-old New Englander. But with his back against the wall, Font was sharp, on target, and focused for the 2:57 the fight lasted. Now, instead of a tough conversation, it’s a time to exhale and plan the next big fight. That’s why winning is good.

3 – Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland reacts after his knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina in a welterweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Getty Images)

Kevin Holland reacts after his knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina in a welterweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Getty Images)

Over 18 UFC fights, Kevin Holland has had his share of impressive performances. But last Saturday night may have been his best. In with a tough, tough out in Santiago Ponzinibbio, Holland looked supremely focused while still fighting in his characteristically unorthodox style. It was a brutal combination for Ponzinibbio to face, and as soon as the fight ended at 3:16 of the third round, I felt that a new day had dawned for the “Trailblazer.” Now, he looks like a real contender at 170 pounds.

UFC KANSAS CITY FREE FIGHTS: Holloway vs Kattar | Allen vs Hooker 

4 – Christian Rodriguez

Christian Rodriguez punches Raul Rosas Jr. in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Christian Rodriguez punches Raul Rosas Jr. in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Calm, cool and collected. Those were the words the UFC 287 commentary team repeated throughout Christian Rodriguez’ upset win over 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., and they were spot on. Nothing seemed to rattle Rodriguez in the lead up to his first pay-per-view main card slot, and even after a rough first round, he made the right adjustments and went on to score a clear-cut win. Better yet, after handing Rosas Jr. his first loss, Rodriguez now has a lot of people waiting to see what he does next.

5 – Kelvin Gastelum

A big win by Gilbert Burns could have put “Durinho” on this list, but I always look at who people are talking about on the Monday morning after a fight, and let’s face it, Burns’ win over Jorge Masvidal was expected by most, and when it was over, fans were talking about the retirement of “Gamebred” and not Burns’ performance. Did it move Burns closer to another title fight? Absolutely. But when it came to someone who made headlines on fight night and beyond, how could you not give a nod to Kelvin Gastelum, who resurrected his career with a Fight of the Night victory over Chris Curtis. A simple win would have sufficed for the Arizonan, considering the 1-5 in his previous six slate he entered the Octagon with, but doing it the way he did against a legit foe only made it clear that, at 31, Gastelum certainly has the goods to make another run at the top.

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 took place live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

