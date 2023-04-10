The Scorecard | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

A big win by Gilbert Burns could have put “Durinho” on this list, but I always look at who people are talking about on the Monday morning after a fight, and let’s face it, Burns’ win over Jorge Masvidal was expected by most, and when it was over, fans were talking about the retirement of “Gamebred” and not Burns’ performance. Did it move Burns closer to another title fight? Absolutely. But when it came to someone who made headlines on fight night and beyond, how could you not give a nod to Kelvin Gastelum, who resurrected his career with a Fight of the Night victory over Chris Curtis. A simple win would have sufficed for the Arizonan, considering the 1-5 in his previous six slate he entered the Octagon with, but doing it the way he did against a legit foe only made it clear that, at 31, Gastelum certainly has the goods to make another run at the top.