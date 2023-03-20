The Scorecard | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

I know Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title last August, but it was on Saturday night that he looked like a champion. Confident, skilled, in control, Edwards was in a close and tough fight with a fighter who is not easy to beat, and he fought the way you expect the best 170-pounder in the world to fight. In doing so, “Rocky” may be settling in for a long reign, but he’s got a gang of killers targeting him, with Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Usman just a few of the contenders in the queue. I get the impression that’s just the way Edwards likes it, and at 31, he may be in his prime for the most important stretch of his career.

WATCH: Leon Edwards Post-Fight Interview | UFC 286

2 – Justin Gaethje