The Scorecard | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Saturday’s UFC 284 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Perth, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at RAC Arena.
1 – Islam Makhachev
Not many fighters will win a world title and go looking for his next challenge to be the king of the pound-for-pound list, but that’s just what Islam Makhachev did last October after beating Charles Oliveira for the lightweight crown, and last weekend, he got his wish in facing featherweight boss Alexander Volkanovski. What followed over the next 25 minutes was one of the best title fights you’ll see, a high-level display of mixed martial arts between two of the best in the game. When it was all over, Makhachev took a close, but unanimous, decision win, and set up what should be an interesting future for the 31-year-old, who may be in his fighting prime at precisely the right time.
2 – Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski didn’t get his hand raised in the UFC 284 main event, but the featherweight champion didn’t lose an ounce of status in his razon-close bout with 155-pound titlist Islam Makhachev. First off, give the man his just due for agreeing to the fight in the first place. Then, realize that more than a few people believe he did enough to win the five-rounder. Volkanovski has lived up to his nickname “The Great,” and we’ll be seeing plenty of him in big fights for years to come.
3 – Yair Rodriguez
It’s been a long and winding road to a championship belt for Yair Rodriguez, but the Mexican star stood the course, weathered the storms, and any other cliches you can think of, and when he got his shot for the interim featherweight title against Josh Emmett, he delivered his best performance to date. Next up, a meeting with the champ, Alexander Volkanovski, for all the marbles at 145 pounds, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see it.
4 – Jack Della Maddalena
Randy Brown was supposed to be the big test for Jack Della Maddalena, the fighter to push him and see if he belonged with the top dogs at 170 pounds. Well, Jack from Perth belongs. After a spectacular rookie year in the UFC, Della Maddalena got Year Two off to a rousing start and he did it with a cool that fighters with just a year in the Octagon shouldn’t have. Yeah, there’s been a lot of hype around the Aussie, but he’s lived up to every ounce of it.
5 – Modestas Bukauskas
The last time UFC fans saw Modestas Bukauskas, it was when he suffered a serious knee injury against Khalil Rountree Jr. and was then released from the promotion. That was September of 2021. In the time since, he’s gone through a painful surgery and rehab, had to figure out his path back to the Octagon, won two fights in Cage Warriors, and then took a short notice UFC fight with Tyson Pedro that required him to fly from London to Perth. It was all a risk for the Lithuania native, but when the gate shut, Bukauskas was in top form and he took a three-round decision win over the favored Pedro, showing the potential everyone always saw in him. Yeah, nice guys finish first sometimes, too.
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski took place live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on February 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive all the action on UFC Fight Pass!
