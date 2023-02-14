The Scorecard | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Not many fighters will win a world title and go looking for his next challenge to be the king of the pound-for-pound list, but that’s just what Islam Makhachev did last October after beating Charles Oliveira for the lightweight crown, and last weekend, he got his wish in facing featherweight boss Alexander Volkanovski. What followed over the next 25 minutes was one of the best title fights you’ll see, a high-level display of mixed martial arts between two of the best in the game. When it was all over, Makhachev took a close, but unanimous, decision win, and set up what should be an interesting future for the 31-year-old, who may be in his fighting prime at precisely the right time.

2 – Alexander Volkanovski