The Scorecard | UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Everybody loved Chris Barnett before he joined the UFC roster. It may be safe to say that they love him even more now after a highlight reel knockout of Gian Villante last November and a stoppage of Jake Collier last weekend that could be simply described as “wild.” It was a fight, plain and simple, and it was Barnett emerging victorious after nearly getting stopped himself, and despite losing to Ben Rothwell and Martin Buday in the Octagon and missing weight for the Collier bout, yeah, we still love you, Chris.

