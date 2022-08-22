The Scorecard | UFC 278: Edwards vs Usman 2

In a division home to some of the UFC’s greatest champions, Leon Edwards now rules 170 pounds, and in beating Kamaru Usman and claiming the belt, all that could be said is that it couldn’t have happened to a better guy. A true ambassador of the sport, Edwards came up the hard way but never used that as a crutch. He was just going to keep moving forward until he got where he wanted to go. And it may have taken him until 4:04 of the fifth round to get there last weekend, what matters is that he made it. Now you can call him champion.

See What Else Edwards Had To Say After Defeating Usman

2 – Paulo Costa