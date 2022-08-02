The Scorecard | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Frankly, in my eyes, perfection is boring. Sure, it must be nice to blast through all opposition and leave the Octagon without a mark, but for my money, the great ones have to weather adversity and still find a way to succeed. Amanda Nunes, on accomplishments alone, was the G.O.A.T. of women’s combat sports before she lost her bantamweight title to Julianna Pena last December. But when she regained her crown and beat a fighter who was willing to push beyond her limits to keep it, that took “The Lioness” to a new level. And while I think Pena earned her right for a rubber match, I think the only fight for Nunes right now is a third fight with flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 277 REWIND: Final Results | Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference

2 – Brandon Moreno