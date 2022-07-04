The Scorecard | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

A lot of people will look at Jalin Turner’s win over Brad Riddell and assume he fell out of the sky and into the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena. Not quite. Turner paid more than his share of dues, he got over some tough times during a long layoff following his 2019 loss to Matt Frevola, and now that he’s here and making noise at 155 pounds, I say it couldn’t have happened to a nicer and more deserving guy. He earned this.

Bonus Pick – Donald Cerrone

It was fitting that Donald Cerrone said he was retiring from the sport because he didn’t love it anymore, because before his fight with Jim Miller, no one loved it more. You could see it, hear it and feel it, and that’s something we will always remember him for. A lot of fighters say they would do this for free. I believe “Cowboy” actually would. That’s rare. Cowboy. Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.