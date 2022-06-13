The Scorecard | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

No, Valentina Shevchenko didn’t walk through Taila Santos like she did so many other title challengers. Yes, if you argue that Santos won the fight, I won’t begrudge you that opinion. But to dismiss “Bullet” because of the fight, you’re missing the whole point of this fighting thing. Not every champion is perfect in every fight; in fact, I can’t think of any who were. Sometimes it’s not your night, sometimes you get hit with that shot that buckles your knees or you get taken down and controlled. But the elite champions, like Shevchenko, find a way to win when they’re not firing on all cylinders or facing an opponent who has the stylistic answers for what you’re bringing to the Octagon. Shevchenko won the fight over a tough challenger who we will hear from again. And still.

3 – Zhang Weili