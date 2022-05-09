The Scorecard | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

No, Carla Esparza’s title-winning effort over Rose Namajunas will not hit any Fight of the Year lists. That much is clear. But if we’re talking about a fighter who is in a much different and positive place after her victory, the “Cookie Monster” is it. She made history by regaining the 115-pound title, she is now a champion with plenty of options for intriguing fights, and she has come full circle in a UFC career that began with a title and now has it back in her possession. If Esparza loses last weekend, the odds of her getting another crack at the crown anytime soon would be slim, especially with a long list of contenders wanting their shot. But now she’s the one in the driver’s seat, and that’s a win, regardless of what anyone thinks of her rematch with “Thug Rose”.

