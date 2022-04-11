The Scorecard | UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Mike Malott of Canada celebrates after his knockout victory over Mickey Gall in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Making an impressive UFC debut by stopping Mickey Gall, Mike Malott announced his arrival in style, and he’s going to be a fighter to watch at 170 pounds moving forward. But it was his post-fight interview that really hit home to UFC fans, as he told of the cancer battle of 15-year-old Angie Rodriguez, daughter of his coach, Joey Rodriguez. It was an emotional moment that reminded us of what really matters. And as Angie fights, it’s nice to know that the MMA community is cheering her on every step of the way.

For more information on Angie’s cancer fight, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-angie-ko-cancer