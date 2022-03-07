The Scorecard | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Love him or hate him, Colby Covington is one of the best welterweights on the planet and he showed it again with his win over heated rival Jorge Masvidal. Refusing to get sucked into an emotional brawl with the hard-hitting “Gamebred,” Covington stuck to his game plan and picked up another pivotal victory. It wasn’t the type of win that will get him a third fight with the only man to beat him in more than six years, 170-pound king Kamaru Usman, but it keeps “Chaos” at the top of the division and in line for another big fight as he pursues championship gold.

UFC 272 Rewind: Results | Scorecards | Bonus Coverage

2 – Bryce Mitchell