The Scorecard | UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Saturday’s UFC 272 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena.
1 – Colby Covington
Love him or hate him, Colby Covington is one of the best welterweights on the planet and he showed it again with his win over heated rival Jorge Masvidal. Refusing to get sucked into an emotional brawl with the hard-hitting “Gamebred,” Covington stuck to his game plan and picked up another pivotal victory. It wasn’t the type of win that will get him a third fight with the only man to beat him in more than six years, 170-pound king Kamaru Usman, but it keeps “Chaos” at the top of the division and in line for another big fight as he pursues championship gold.
2 – Bryce Mitchell
Leading up to Bryce Mitchell’s UFC 272 bout with Edson Barboza, you couldn’t argue with the success “Thug Nasty” had in the Octagon, but you also had to wonder whether Barboza was too big of a leap too soon. He wasn’t, and Mitchell kept his unbeaten UFC stint going with a dominant three-round win that will keep him moving north in a featherweight division stacked with even more intriguing matchups.
3 – Kevin Holland
The division change is always a dicey one for a fighter. Sometimes it works, sometimes it’s a disaster. But in the case of Kevin Holland’s drop from middleweight to welterweight, it seems that it was a rousing success. That’s not to say he didn’t have some rough moments against a motivated Alex Oliveira, but eventually, Holland settled in, and after five minutes of acclimating to the 170-pound weight class, he ended the Brazilian’s night in round two. Now we’ll get to see what the “Trailblazer” does in a division where the possibilities are endless.
4 – Jalin Turner
One of the fights diehard fans (including Joe Rogan) were looking forward to the most last weekend was the lightweight battle between up and comers Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey, and neither fighter disappointed in the 5:46 the bout lasted. But when it was over, it was Turner continuing to show why he’s one of the brightest stars on the rise at 155 pounds with a beautiful display of striking that allowed him to halt one of the toughest competitors in the division.
5 – Marina Rodriguez
While Carla Esparza is expected to be next in line for a shot at Rose Namajunas’ strawweight title, Marina Rodriguez pretty much cemented her place as the contender who will fight the winner later in 2022. And though she probably didn’t want to have to come from behind to beat Yan Xiaonan, a win like that proves that the Brazilian has what it takes to adjust and gut out a victory when necessary, something that she will need when fighting for a world championship.