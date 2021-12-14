The Scorecard | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Julianna Pena won the UFC women’s bantamweight title before the fight even took place. You could hear it in her voice, you can tell it by the words that came out of her mouth. She was either going to take that belt from Amanda Nunes or go down swinging in the attempt. “The Venezuelan Vixen” has always had that kind of grit, and she proved it after surviving a rough first round against Nunes. In round two, she decided she was going to get into a fistfight with someone no one wanted to get into a fistfight with, and you could see the tide turning with every punch she landed. And once Nunes was on the mat, it was game over and a new champion was crowned. Was it the greatest upset in UFC history? It’s got to be in the top five, but only because of the pre-fight odds. I’ll personally stick with Serra-GSP I for the biggest upset of all-time. This one, I’ll just say I wasn’t shocked by the outcome, and neither was the new queen of the 135-pounders.

WHAT’S NEXT? Amanda Nunes

2 – Charles Oliveira