The Scorecard | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

It was fitting that Kamaru Usman fought five hard rounds with his greatest rival thus far, Colby Covington, in the place where Muhammad Ali fought his greatest rival, Joe Frazier, twice. And I’ve got a feeling we will see these two battle it out once more before their careers are done, but in the meantime, kudos to Usman for showing once again that for all his power on the feet and the mat, his greatest attributes may be his heart and his ability to shake off adversity to get his hand raised. That’s championship mettle, for sure.

WHAT’S NEXT? If Leon Edwards emerges unscathed with a win over Jorge Masvidal in their December bout, a rematch for the belt is the logical next step for the champ, but a fight with surging contender Vicente Luque, winner of four straight with four finishes is equally intriguing.

