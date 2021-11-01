The Scorecard | UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

1 – Glover Teixeira

You know I thought about putting Glover Teixeira in each one of these slots. That’s how remarkable his comeback story is and how happy the MMA world is for him today. That’s not a knock on Jan Blachowicz, one of the true good guys of the game, but Teixeira is the good guy’s good guy.

You can see the reaction of his peers on social media to know that, and having worked with him since his UFC debut in 2012, and all the nice things people are saying about him…they’re all true. Take that away, and his return to a title fight at 42 is something for the history books…to win the belt, too? Wow. That was memorable.

WHAT’S NEXT? Jiri Prochazka. And I can’t wait. But let the new champ get some barbecuing time in back home in Connecticut before it gets too cold and we start talking about his next fight.

2 – Petr Yan