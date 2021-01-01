The Scorecard | UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I hate getting into the all-time great debate while a fighter is still active. But Kamaru Usman is making me go back on my word with each performance. On Saturday night, “The Nigerian Nightmare” knocked out Jorge Masvidal in emphatic fashion, and in just five title fights, he’s hearing louder and louder comparisons to welterweight great Georges St-Pierre. That’s no surprise given his body of work, not just in the UFC, but overall, and the scariest part is that Usman may just be approaching his prime. Okay, I’ll be good and not get into the welterweight G.O.A.T. debate, but I may not be able to hold out for much longer.

2 – Rose Namajunas