The Scorecard | UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Everybody is talking about the heavyweight division this morning, and that’s the way it should be. Throughout combat sports history, whether in boxing or MMA, there’s something about a big heavyweight title fight, and Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic had everyone glued to the television, computer monitor or smart phone on Saturday night. That’s great for the sport, and with Ngannou taking the crown in the fashion we’ve become accustomed to seeing him beat his opponents, now the question is, who beats “The Predator”? That’s an interesting question because on one hand, everyone sees that if he lands one of his bombs, it’s lights out, and no one is apparently immune to that. But on the other, Miocic did defeat him decisively the first time they fought, and Derrick Lewis holds a UFC victory over him as well, so Ngannou isn’t invincible. Or is he such a changed fighter since 2018 that no one has a shot at dethroning him? All I know is that it’s going to be a fun ride finding out, and whether it’s Jon Jones, Lewis or Miocic on his dance card, the sports world will have its eyes on the pride of Batie, Cameroon.

