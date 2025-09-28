The Scorecard | UFC Perth

The Octagon returned Down Under, where a host of fighters claimed important victories for their respective careers on a packed night of fights at RAC Arena. Now that the dust has settled in Perth, Australia, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes.
Carlos Ulberg
The best separate themselves from the rest by the way they deliver when the lights shine brightest and, in the biggest fight of his UFC career to date, Carlos Ulberg hit a home run.
"Black Jag” entered the main event ranked third in the light heavyweight division, and his bout with former title challenger Dominick Reyes was seen as a potential title eliminator at 205 pounds. But with Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr also set for action next week at UFC 320, it was important that Ulberg won, and won impressively.
Mission accomplished.
Ulberg took his time, set his range, then unloaded a lightning-fast combination that knocked out Reyes in stunning fashion. It was the perfect showcase of Ulberg’s elite striking skills, and delivered exactly the statement he wanted to make ahead of UFC 320 in Las Vegas next weekend.
Now it looks like “Black Jag” will be making the trip to Sin City to be there in person at T-Mobile Arena as champion Magomed Ankalaev faced former champ Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight title rematch.
That UFC 320 card will also give Prochazka and Rountree their chance to trump Ulberg’s stellar display, but the Kiwi kickboxer has set the bar incredibly high.
A title shot could be just around the corner…
Jimmy Crute
Matched against dangerous Croatian knockout artist Ivan Erslan, Jimmy Crute knew he had a dangerous task on his hands, but he embraced the challenge as he went toe to toe with his opposite number before eventually finishing him on the ground with a nasty-looking modified rear-naked choke to seal a crowd-pleasing first-round finish.
It meant that Crute secured back-to-back UFC victories for the first time since 2020, as the mullet-toting Aussie gained some real momentum with a big win on home soil.
With two submission finishes in successive fights, Crute is now eyeing a spot on the card the next time the Octagon lands in Australia. After a performance like that, there’s a good chance he’ll get his wish.
Tom Nolan
When Aussie lightweight Tom Nolan took on Charlie Campbell in the main card opener in Perth, most were expecting a stand-up scrap that would more than likely finish with a knockout or TKO. But this is mixed martial arts, and Nolan had a surprise in store.
Nolan locked up a rear-naked choke to force the tap in the final minute of the first round to secure his first career submission victory, and in the process hand Campbell his first submission defeat.
“I received my black belt from my coach, Steve Compton,” Nolan revealed. “So I felt a bit obligated to get that sub.”
The finish extended Nolan’s win streak to four, and showed the rest of the division that “Big Train” is no one-trick pony.
Jack Jenkins
Twice Jack Jenkins has encountered roadblocks in his UFC career, and twice he’s bounced back in style.
The Australian featherweight rebounded from his injury TKO to Chepe Mariscal, and the year-long layoff that followed, with a victory over Herbert Burns last year. And in Perth, he had to bounce back again following his loss to Gabriel Santos last time out.
Once again, “Phar” delivered the goods as he outworked Ramon Taveras over the full 15-minute duration to secure a unanimous decision victory and get straight back into the win column once again.
It means Jenkins is 4-2 in the UFC, but more importantly, it showed that the Victoria native has grit and staying power in abundance, much like Phar Lap, the famous Australian racehorse that inspired his nickname.
Michelle Montague
To wrap up the Antipodean theme to The Scorecard this week, we’ll finish with a fighter who went the distance for the first time in her professional career.
New Zealand’s Michelle Montague had submitted each of her previous six opponents via rear-naked choke, but against Luana Carolina, “The Wild One” couldn’t quite find the opening to make it seven in a row.
But, while she may not have been able to continue that run, Montague impressed hugely, with her strong wrestling and dominant top game shining through to such an extent that it took an illegal upkick from her opponent to temporarily halt her charge.
Montague, the first New Zealand female to compete in the UFC, and is now the first to earn a victory on the big stage, too. The 31-year-old brings a decorated amateur background into the Octagon, and with her skillset being refined and improved at American Top Team alongside undisputed women’s bantamweight champ Kayla Harrison, the future looks bright for Montague as she looks to carve her own path up the 135-pound division.
