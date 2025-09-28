The Scorecard | UFC Perth

"Black Jag” entered the main event ranked third in the light heavyweight division, and his bout with former title challenger Dominick Reyes was seen as a potential title eliminator at 205 pounds. But with Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr also set for action next week at UFC 320, it was important that Ulberg won, and won impressively.

Mission accomplished.

Ulberg took his time, set his range, then unloaded a lightning-fast combination that knocked out Reyes in stunning fashion. It was the perfect showcase of Ulberg’s elite striking skills, and delivered exactly the statement he wanted to make ahead of UFC 320 in Las Vegas next weekend.