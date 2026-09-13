The Scorecard | Noche UFC

Now that the dust has settled at the Desert Diamond Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Delgado.

Jean Silva

It took him an uncharacteristically long time to get going, but once he did, Jean Silva gave everyone a timely reminder that he’s one of the most dangerous featherweight fighters on the planet.

WATCH: Jean Silva Post-Fight Interview | Noche UFC

Silva was strangely passive as he applied what can best be described as “walking pressure” on Jose Miguel Delgado, and was briefly dropped when his opponent caught him with a stiff right cross. But that all changed in the second and third rounds, as Silva returned to the high-octane ball of energy we’ve become used to seeing inside the Octagon, and, for a fighter whose reputation is largely based on his heavy-handed striking, he once again showed that he’s not to be messed with on the ground as he locked up a one-armed rear-naked choke to seal the victory.