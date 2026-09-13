The Scorecard | Noche UFC

The Octagon landed in Glendale, Arizona, for the annual Noche UFC show, as UFC celebrated Mexican Independence Day weekend with an action-packed night of fights.
Now that the dust has settled at the Desert Diamond Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Delgado.
Jean Silva
It took him an uncharacteristically long time to get going, but once he did, Jean Silva gave everyone a timely reminder that he’s one of the most dangerous featherweight fighters on the planet.
WATCH: Jean Silva Post-Fight Interview | Noche UFC
Silva was strangely passive as he applied what can best be described as “walking pressure” on Jose Miguel Delgado, and was briefly dropped when his opponent caught him with a stiff right cross. But that all changed in the second and third rounds, as Silva returned to the high-octane ball of energy we’ve become used to seeing inside the Octagon, and, for a fighter whose reputation is largely based on his heavy-handed striking, he once again showed that he’s not to be messed with on the ground as he locked up a one-armed rear-naked choke to seal the victory.
After his win, Silva visited with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell at Octagonside and made clear that he wants the next shot at the undisputed featherweight title. Whether he gets his wish remains to be seen, but his main event victory certainly won’t have hurt his case.
NOCHE UFC REWIND: Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Coverage
Brandon Moreno
Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has flown the flag for Mexico in the Octagon for several years, so it was a little surprising to some that Saturday night was his first appearance on a Noche UFC card. And, after three tightly contested rounds with Joseph Morales, “The Assassin Baby” emerged with his hand raised in victory.
The matchup was a close, competitive affair with the pair trusting their striking through the first two rounds of the contest in what looked a pretty even matchup. Then, in the third, Moreno switched gears and mixed in a smartly executed takedown to help seal the final frame.
The scorecards were a little unusual, with two judges giving Moreno all three rounds, while the third scored it 29-28 to Morales. It felt like a close contest, and while the specifics of the scoring may have puzzled some, the fight itself showed that, while Morales is clearly a real talent at 125 pounds, Moreno remains one of the very best flyweights on the planet.
Tommy McMillen
For many keen watchers of the UFC, the featherweight matchup between Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki was a Fight of the Night bout just waiting to happen. And, when the pair stepped into the Octagon in Glendale, they delivered, and then some.
The bout served up edge-of-your-seat action from the first minute to the last, as the pair battled back and forth in a superbly-matched contest that elevated both fighters’ stock over the course of the 15 minutes.
McMillen’s aggression saw him take control in the first round, but Rahiki’s sharpness and timing in the second saw him claim a big round in response. It meant the third round was do or die, and McMillen simply refused to back down as he bit down on his mouthpiece and, in a bout that was already at full throttle, found another gear to take the final round and claim the unanimous decision victory.
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In truth, both fighters came out of the contest with huge praise, but history is written by the winners, and McMillen got the chance to continue his winning story as the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate extended his perfect professional record with his third UFC win in five months.
Alexa Grasso
Fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend seemed to bring the very best out of former women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, as she claimed an impressive unanimous decision victory over French former title challenger Manon Fiorot.
The crucial battle looked set to be in the stand-up realm, with Fiorot’s control of range and ability to fight on the outside going up against Grasso’s high-pressure boxing style. And it was Grasso who had the success early as she started and finished the opening round in dominant fashion, dropping Fiorot in the closing moments to put an exclamation point on a big opening round. Grasso continued to control the action through the second round and, although Fiorot rallied in the third, the former champion was never in serious trouble as she took the victory via unanimous decision to remind the division that she’s still very much in the championship picture at 125 pounds.
Curtis Blaydes
The last time we saw Curtis Blaydes in the Octagon, he found himself on the wrong end of the result after a wild scrap with Josh Hokit. This time around, “Razor” showed his pragmatic side as he used his composure and fight IQ to earn a unanimous decision victory over Waldo Cortes Acosta. The fight wasn’t the knock-down, drag-out crowd pleaser we saw in his loss to Hokit, but crucially it got Blaydes back into the win column as he mixed up his martial arts to good effect to earn a deserved, if less spectacular, victory.
WATCH: Curtis Blaydes Post-Fight Interview | Noche UFC
Blaydes’ striking was economical and on point, while his takedowns were well-timed and effective as he kept “Salsa Boy” guessing for much of their three-round heavyweight contest to earn 29-28 scores on all three cards. But in a weight class where finishes create contenders, Blaydes will likely want a more emphatic result the next time we see him in the Octagon.
David Martinez
Mexican bantamweight contender David Martinez welcomed former featherweight contender Dan Ige to the 135-pound division with a dominant performance as he claimed a unanimous decision victory over the seasoned vet to continue his rise up the ladder.
Martinez looked a touch faster and sharper than Ige throughout the three-round contest as he executed a smart gameplan, with chopping leg kicks helping to slow down Ige’s movement, and some big punches eventually sending the vet to the canvas late in the contest.
It was the sort of display that showed that Martinez has the fight IQ to go along with his athletic talents, and with the Mexican on an 11-fight win streak and currently listed seventh in the Meta UFC rankings, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the UFC’s matchmakers decided time has arrived for the 28-year-old to get a shot against top-five-ranked opposition
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.