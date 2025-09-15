The Scorecard | Noche UFC

The third annual Mexican Independence celebration was full of pivotal moments, and now that the dust has settled in San Antonio, let’s look back at the biggest winners from Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva.
Diego Lopes
Things have been getting increasingly tight atop the featherweight title picture, but Saturday night in Frost Bank Center, Diego Lopes fought like a man possessed and asserted that a rematch with champion Alexander Volkanovski is the only fight to make.
It’s worth remembering that feared finishing-machine Jean Silva hadn’t suffered a loss since 2018, and outside of his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, hadn’t needed the judges’ scorecards in any of his victories. But on this night, Lopes was unfazed by any such résumé. Did he get a little extra fuel from a purported extracurricular beef? Maybe. But the fact remains, he looked as good as he has ever looked for the nine minutes and 48 seconds the fight lasted, and finishing his opponent with the same spinning back elbow Silva had been trying to land the whole fight was a true chef’s kiss.
David Martinez
Mexican native David Martinez was originally slated for face Quang Le farther down the Noche UFC card, but when Rob Font’s opponent fell out, “The Doctor” suddenly found himself in the co-main event in just his second UFC bout. It was the sort of underdog story usually reserved for Hollywood movies: doctor by day, MMA fighter by night, defying all the odds for a shot at UFC glory. And much like those movies, Martinez recognized his opportunity and rose to the occasion, stopping veteran Font by unanimous decision to the delight of an ecstatic audience. Now, just a year removed from his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Martinez finds himself in the bantamweight top ten. Dreams do come true.
Santiago Luna
Speaking of dreams coming true, Santiago Luna is the man who got the call to face Quang Le when Martinez was elevated to the co-main, and like, he made the most of the short-notice assignment. Signed to the promotion just days before the fight, the four-time national wrestling champion for Mexico—and the youngest male currently on the UFC roster—needed just 2:48 top stop the previously undefeated “Bang” with a left hook. That’s seven wins in seven pro fights for “Borderboy”—all of them finishes--and this one secured not only his first UFC win, but a performance of the night award to boot.
Alexander Hernandez
Don’t look now, but Alexander Hernandez has won four straight since returning to lightweight. Both Noche UFC win over Diego Ferreira and his UFC 319 win over Chase Hooper ended in the same dramatic fashion: a right cross followed by some wicked ground and pound. After a bumpy couple years, “The Great Ape” seems to be putting it all together and regaining his reputation of a fighter you ignore at your own peril.
Tatiana Suarez
Bouncing back from her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 312, Tatiana Suarez turned back another recent strawweight title contender in Amanda Lemos, inching her closer to get another crack at the 115-lb strap. Lemos didn’t make it easy and in fact took the third round on the scorecards, but Suarez turned in another vintage dominating performance, the likes of which has already defeated three former champions. With Zhang moving to flyweight, Suarez’s elite wrestling adds a new layer of intrigue to the theoretical matchups with the next strawweight champion: either Mackenzie Dern or Virna Jandiroba.
