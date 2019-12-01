Sayles Comfortable Fighting On The Big Stage

That doesn’t mean that the 8-2 slate doesn’t irk him just a little thanks to both of those defeats coming via close decisions many believe he should have received. So yeah, there is a part of him that thinks he could be undefeated right now.

“There is,” he chuckles, “but I try not to think about it too much or complain about it too much. It is what it is and I know I won the fight, so I don’t let it get to me.”

The most recent one stings a little more than his 2016 split decision defeat to George Hickman, mainly because it was his UFC debut in August 2018 against Sheymon Moraes and a chance keep the momentum going after an impressive win over Yazan Hajeh on Dana White’s Contender Series.

That fight took less than two minutes. The Moraes bout went all 15, but the San Diegan felt that he did enough to leave with his hand raised. It wasn’t, but it did get him even more motivated for his second trip to the Octagon against Kyle Nelson in May. It didn’t matter that he was fighting the Canadian in his home province of Ontario. He needed and wanted that win and didn’t want the judges involved.

He got his wish, submitting Nelson at 3:16 of the third round.

“It did feel good to have a little pressure off my shoulders,” Sayles said. “I thought I won the first fight (against Moraes), so coming into the next one, I was very confident, but I just didn’t want to let it go a decision again, so I made sure I got the finish. Now, I’m just gonna move forward and keep racking those wins up.”