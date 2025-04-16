The Savage Era Is Here | Richie Lewis

There may not be a better MMA prerequisite than wrestling. The UFC boasts contenders and champions with wrestling backgrounds in every weight class, and every National Champion will be asked if mixed martial arts is their next step.
There may not be a better MMA prerequisite than wrestling. The UFC boasts contenders and champions with wrestling backgrounds in every weight class, and every National Champion will be asked if mixed martial arts is their next step.
Richie Lewis represents the evolution of that wrestling-to-MMA pipeline, having never lost a round in his 6-0 MMA career. The Rutgers wrestling alumnus sees the big picture, and knows what needs to be done to make that step into the UFC Octagon.
YOUR NEW @LFAfighting LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMP👑 #LFA185 pic.twitter.com/SOOiGCjJiQ— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 8, 2024
“When I was 26, I moved down to Miami full-time and started fighting,” Lewis said. “Again, I had my first fight only three-and-a-half short years ago, and now here we are. I’m ready to make my name on the big stage and transition as the next big American that does it, but does it my way because I'm the only one who's developed under a jiu-jitsu system, has developed under a complete striking system, and is really putting it all together.”
A champion under both Titan FC and LFA, Lewis takes jiu-jitsu matches as they come. Fury Pro Grappling and Karate Combat saw Lewis take unanimous decisions over exceptional grapplers.
A true martial artist, the LFA champ knows he needs to be an all-around fighter if he wants to make that next step in his career.
“I think there's something to giving the totality of yourself to a specific sport, because then you're able to see things that don't necessarily translate in MMA,” Lewis explained. “But if you're a specialist in jiu-jitsu, a specialist in wrestling, a specialist in boxing, you see things translate differently. You would have never learned it if you trained boxing for MMA or jiu-jitsu for MMA. So I'd like to completely immerse myself in these experiences so I could become almost a specialist in each.”
Ya knew it wouldn't be long before Richie Lewis had a belt on his shoulder!#TitanFC83 pic.twitter.com/G1mRqpn7Rv— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 22, 2023
Lewis’ last outing saw a dominant performance over LFA-experienced Kegan Gennrich, earning him the LFA belt and putting the MMA world on notice.
LFA 207 will see Lewis defend his belt against 10-1 Richie Miranda. Miranda is riding a four-fight win streak and is looking to take Lewis’ undefeated record.
“He definitely has something to prove, as do I, and he's going to come after me and try and win,” Lewis explained. “I think that definitely sets the stage for a much different battlefield than a technical battle. I'll decide if I want to brawl with him, or if I want to pick him apart from the outside. The choice will be mine when I'm in the cage and I get that feel for him.”
Never short on confidence, “Savage” Richie Lewis has a message for the UFC.
“I've been calling for it, I've been fighting for it, but now I'm going to take it,” Lewis emphasized. “I want to put him to sleep on April 18th, and I'm going to wake up April 19th with a phone call getting signed to the UFC.”
Will Richie Lewis successfully defend the LFA Lightweight Belt at LFA 207? LFA 207 is LIVE on UFC Fight Pass on Friday, April 18!