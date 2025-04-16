The Savage Era Is Here | Richie Lewis

“When I was 26, I moved down to Miami full-time and started fighting,” Lewis said. “Again, I had my first fight only three-and-a-half short years ago, and now here we are. I’m ready to make my name on the big stage and transition as the next big American that does it, but does it my way because I'm the only one who's developed under a jiu-jitsu system, has developed under a complete striking system, and is really putting it all together.”

A champion under both Titan FC and LFA, Lewis takes jiu-jitsu matches as they come. Fury Pro Grappling and Karate Combat saw Lewis take unanimous decisions over exceptional grapplers.

A true martial artist, the LFA champ knows he needs to be an all-around fighter if he wants to make that next step in his career.

“I think there's something to giving the totality of yourself to a specific sport, because then you're able to see things that don't necessarily translate in MMA,” Lewis explained. “But if you're a specialist in jiu-jitsu, a specialist in wrestling, a specialist in boxing, you see things translate differently. You would have never learned it if you trained boxing for MMA or jiu-jitsu for MMA. So I'd like to completely immerse myself in these experiences so I could become almost a specialist in each.”