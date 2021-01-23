Sarah Moras Is Enjoying The Process

It’s been a tough road to say the least if you’re just looking at a won-loss record. Moras is only 3-5 in the Octagon, but as with a lot of things in the world of mixed martial arts, numbers don’t tell the whole story.

In Moras’ case, she’s been fighting killers from the start, beating Julianna Pena in her second pro fight and losing a decision to Raquel Pennington in her third. By 2013, she was on The Ultimate Fighter 18, where she defeated Tara LaRosa and Peggy Morgan before losing in her rematch with Pena in the semifinals.

All of this before she joined the UFC.

In the Octagon, she’s only been finished once in her five defeats, by Macy Chiasson. She’s gone the distance with Jessica Andrade and Sijara Eubanks, and after decisioning Alexis Dufresne, her next two UFC wins were finishes of Ashlee Evans-Smith and Liana Jojua.

See, there’s a story behind the numbers. But this is the fight business, so wins are important, and Moras knows it. Sure, there’s an appeal to having to get everything right on one particular night, but there’s the downside to that as well.

“It all depends on how I feel that day,” she laughs. “I think I wouldn't have stuck with the sport this long if it weren't for that drive and how different it is from most other sports in that way and almost every other career. But you don't lose half your income if you mess up eight minutes of a fight, even though you worked for six months or 14 years on that. I like the challenge, but it's also difficult.”

