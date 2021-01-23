Santiago Ponzinibbio Takes Nothing for Granted

“We learned a lot,” he told UFC.com. “We learned that in this life, we don’t have a guarantee of nothing. Today, tomorrow, everything can change. When I finished 2018, my focus was on a title shot. I was there, and a couple months after, I was fighting for my life. We don’t have the guarantee of nothing in this life. Man, we need to use this time in the right way. I’m working hard.”

After such a long layoff and a harrowing battle for his health, Ponzinibbio needed to regain the confidence in his body and abilities, which in itself was a journey. Because of the inactivity, he saw his name drop out of the welterweight rankings – something which irritated him – and while he doesn’t face a Top 10 opponent right away, he does have a tough opponent ahead in Li Jingliang.

The durable and active Chinese welterweight comes in with five finishes in his last seven wins and has never been knocked out. For Ponzinibbio, who himself boasts 15 knockouts to his pro record, getting Li out of there before the final horn is a priority.

“I’m going to finish this guy,” Ponzinibbio said. “I’m going to (make this guy) feel a lot of pain. I finish this guy. I’ll show to the world I am ready to be champion of the world.