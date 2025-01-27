Santiago Ponzinibbio | Pushing Through Adversity

There are twists and turns, blood and guts and plenty of drama. And by the end, you’re almost as drained as the combatants. In other words, it’s almost impossible to avoid getting emotionally invested in the outcome.

On January 11, Ponzinibbio’s 19th visit to the UFC Octagon played out like so many of his previous fights. He pursued a finish against Carlston Harris, battled through adversity, took some shots, then found some extra stuff in the basement to pull out a third-round TKO victory.

Roll the credits. And while Ponzinibbio got in some weight work in the gym and then traveled to Los Angeles to call UFC 311 with the Spanish broadcast team, what he really earned is a vacation.

“I’m always working,” Ponzinibbio laughs, and he’s grateful for that work. As for the magic he produces on fight night, how does he do it – every time, all the time?

“I always fight with my fire,” he said. “I come in fighting with a lot of things since the first day when I tried to make this dream come true. I moved to Brazil with nothing -nothing in the pocket, too many adversities, and I was in another country.”