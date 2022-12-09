Santiago Ponzinibbio Is Only Focused On The Present

As he was heading into training last Sunday night, Ponzinibbio got a call that his opponent, Robbie Lawler, was going to be out of the fight due to an injury. When asked if he wanted to stay on the card, there was no hesitation; he immediately said yes and waited patiently to see who his new opponent would be. The 36-year-old remained positive and soon got the call that Alex Morono would be his new opponent at UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev.

“I am a fighter, a natural fighter; of course, I have a strategy that I worked on for Lawler, the strategy is different for this guy, but I still believe in my abilities to beat this guy,” Ponzinibbio said. “I took the challenge and I think it’s going to be fun.”

Ponzinibbio is looking to get things back on track against Morono after dropping his last two fights via split decision to Geoff Neal and, most recently, Michel Pereira in May.

Even though Ponzinibbio believes he won those two fights, he has learned that he can’t dwell on things that are in the past. That’s his mindset, not only for life inside the Octagon, but also outside of it.

“You need to live in the present,” Ponzinibbio said. “We are building the future with the action we take in the present. That’s very important. I’m back in the gym, working every day. I make more money when I win…but it’s time we can’t buy. I lost time, but I have a feeling I can still take my goal. My goal is the belt, but now my next step is this Saturday.”