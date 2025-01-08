Santiago Ponzinibbio | Hungry For That Winning Feeling

“It sucks, but this is competition and it is what it is, so you have to adjust as much as you can for the next one.”

Ponzinibbio smiles, but the frustration for his current situation is clear.

The veteran from Argentina fought once 2023, suffering a third-round knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 287 in a fight he was doing well in right up until he wasn’t. Injuries and being out of sync with the timing of opportunities kept him on the sidelines until this past July, when he ventured to Denver to face off with Muslim Salikhov in a battle of tenured welterweight talents.

Ahead of the contest, the now 38-year-old and I spoke about the sour feeling that lingers with athletes when they’re forced to sit with a loss for an extended period of time. His last win came 19 months earlier against Alex Morono, and the high from that triumph had long passed even before he stepped into the Octagon with Holland.