Santiago Ponzinibbio: 'The Dagger 2.0'

He was a Top 15 fixture throughout his initial rise, having climbed as high as No. 7 after running his winning streak to seven with his victory over Magny in November 2018. A consummate professional and respected by his peers, the Argentinian still remains a dangerous veteran presence in the welterweight ranks to this day, but is also at a point where discussions about retirement and current motivations start to become far more commonplace.

“This is what I love to do, man,” he says, a smile lighting up his face as he explains what continues to propel him into the Octagon. “I always enjoy the camp, the preparation, the fight week, the cutting weight; everything. I’m the kind of fighter that really enjoys the process.

“This is not about showing something to other people; it’s about showing something to myself — to prove to myself I can do, stay with the best fighters in the world, competing at a high level.

“I know I can do it, and this is what makes me excited, is to challenge myself every day to be better.”

Though he has already established a post-fighting path for himself on the broadcast side of things, Ponzinibbio is not yet feeling the pull of pivoting to the next phase of his professional career, and points to both his training situation and recent results as reasons for continuing to make the walk to the Octagon as frequently as he can.

“I really enjoy that part, too — I really like it and I’m super-happy with this other part of my career — but, of course, what I most love is to stay inside the cage, fighting,” explained the former Ultimate Fighter: Brazil standout. “You’re asking me how I will know when is the time to stop that? I think you’re gonna feel it, and you’re gonna start to see in the training, the results, the performance; I think that’s when you know you need to start thinking about that.