Santiago Ponzinibbio Continues To Chase His Passion

“I’m the first one in history, you know?” he grinned. “I'm the guy that can open the door for the market. Before that, people [in Argentina] didn't watch too much UFC. It's a new sport, and of course, growing all over the world… Now I have 13 years with the company representing my flag. I think that’s super cool. I'm very proud of that. Now the new generation is coming, and now it’s different. Everything has changed now. People know they can become a good fighter from [Argentina]. People start their careers, the system changes, and there are more opportunities. I'm happy with that. It's great, man.”

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Ponzinibbio is firmly in the veteran stage of his career these days, and he’s the elder statesman of Argentine MMA. He may have had to fly solo for his nation through the early stages of his UFC career, but he’s got company in 2026, thanks to a talented group of Argentine fighters who are on the rise.

“The new generation is doing so good. We have a lot of good kids coming, and there’s more coming in the future,” he said. “Argentina has a very [big] potential in this sport. They only need time, and people start to believe in that and help to grow the sport, and now that's happening. [We have Kevin] Vallejos, we have [Esteban] Ribovics, we have Francisco Prado, we have Ailin Perez. She’s number four in the rankings. That's good, man.”