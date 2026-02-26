Santiago Luna | Step-By-Step

It takes copious hours of unseen hard work to even figure out if you have what it takes to reasonably dream about competing on the biggest stage in the sport, and that’s when the real work truly begins. Aches, pains, regional fights for no money; limited sleep, even less of a social life, and still, it’s all just a dream, a hope, an “if the stars align” possibility.
But what happens in the days, weeks, and months after that pipe dream becomes a reality? How do things change when you reach that goal that so many people told you was unrealistic, and even those who believed in you fully were anxious you wouldn’t be able to achieve it because so few actually do?
“Obviously, I’m super-happy from the last win,” began Santiago Luna, who turned his dream into a reality last September at Noche UFC, turning a short-notice call-up into a first-round stoppage win over Quang Le that not only pushed his record to 7-0, but came with a Performance of the Night bonus as well.
“I think other than that, I see it as a motivation to keep on going on the same path, keep on stacking wins,” continued Luna, who makes his second UFC start this weekend opposite Angel Pacheco in the first bout of Saturday’s main card at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
“You said it yourself: it’s life-changing, from one day to another,” he said of earning that first career win. “Arriving now to San Diego or Tijuana with my parents, having people recognize me for the amazing things — in Tijuana, we got a wall painted for us, which is one of the biggest things I got out of it personally. Obviously, I’m super-motivated to keep going, doing the same thing, and not just be one exciting fight.
“On the personal side, super-happy for everything coming out of it. For a lot of people, it was a dream debut, and for me as well — opening the main card, Noche UFC with a huge knockout like that, Performance of the Night; I don’t think it can get better than that. But I keep aiming for the best, aiming to do way better in this upcoming fight.”
While the mindset to not linger on the successes and constantly find ways to keep improving is not uncommon in this sport, but it is still refreshing to see from an undefeated 21-year-old prospect that has yet to encounter much, if any, trouble during his professional career.
Born in San Diego, California, and fighting out of Tijuana’s Entram Gym, Luna has posted seven straight victories to begin his career with a 100-percent finishing rate. He’s ventured beyond the first round three times, reaching the third frame on two occasions, but every time out, he’s left the cage with his hand raised and the input of the judges unneeded. That kind of success, those kinds of results can breed contentment, foster an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” perspective, but the best know that even something that has been working without fail can still always be improved upon.
Even better yet, they recognize that even amidst the success, there are mistakes that need to be addressed and corrected.
So while many see the end result of his debut and wonder, “What more could you ask for?” Luna has focused on everything that came before the finish, scouring the tape for little adjustments and shifts that could make this weekend’s sophomore appearance even cleaner.
“I wasn’t perfect in the fight, so seeing the little details that I’ve been focusing on for these last months since the fight, touching on those,” he said of his time between his win over Le and Saturday’s bout with Pacheco. “Touching on the basics like wrestling every day —not with the same people, but with the best of the best.
“I got to roll with Arman Tsarukyan, who is one of the best grapplers, maybe the best grappler in the UFC, so seeing your level and where it’s at in those scenarios (is a huge benefit). I see myself working from there, changing the things that I need to change, the things I wasn’t doing from the last camp to this one, and we’re doing it; we’re very close to perfect.”
Perhaps what is even more impressive about Luna than his “always room to improve” is the fact that just seven fights into his professional career, he’s already learned a critical lesson some veterans never seem to grasp.
“It goes around my head every night as I think about it — ‘How am I gonna get another spectacular moment like I did last time?’ —but if I’m being honest, I think it’s just my fighting style,” he said when asked about crafting a follow-up to his stellar debut. “I’ve done shows, moments like the last fight ever since I debuted; I think it’s just me, and it’s gonna come in the fight.
“Play my style, fight my style, and the big win will come, the performance too.”
For someone so aware and attuned, it’s no surprise that rather than be worried about getting overwhelmed by the moment this weekend when he strides to the Octagon in front of a raucous and partisan crowd in Mexico City, Luna is thinking more about how Pacheco is going to deal with things instead.
“I already feel the energy on our side, he said midweek. “I would hate to be my opponent because most likely he’s gonna get overwhelmed with everything happening, and at least on my side, I’m gonna get even stronger every moment.
“When I won my last fight in San Antonio, it was a big, big crowd too, and that fight, (with the) emotions and being so energetic, having all my people around me, the crowd supporting me got me too excited, and I wasn’t fighting the way that I was supposed to. In these last months, my team and I focused on being patient, waiting for the moment.
“Hearing the big crowd and people screaming at you —don’t get over-confident about it and play the game that you’re supposed to.
“Every time I think about it, it’s like ‘Saturday I’m about to be that Octagon in front of all these people, with a full arena’ I’m just —I’m super-grateful for the opportunity,” Luna added. “I’m a Catholic person, so I put all my stress on that, and I just go focus on giving my best, putting in the work that I’ve been putting in these last few months.”
Days away from making his second UFC appearance and with a world of opportunity in front of him, this is the moment where Luna could easily lay out his plans for world domination and an expedited rise up the rankings, as so many who occupied this same position before him have.
Instead, he’s playing the long game, knowing that if he continues having success, continues delivering the kinds of performances he’s delivered thus far, the rest of his professional dreams have a greater chance of coming true.
“I’m planning on keeping my streak of finishing and to keep on winning,” began Luna when asked about his 2026 goals and long-term ambitions. “I know the work is getting put in, but there is no pressure. I’m barely 21 and not pressured. I think all these other fighters, newcomers in the UFC, are wanting to be in the rankings, this or that, but I don’t focus on that at all. I focus fight-to-fight, and I think the time will come.
“I’m playing this really smart, and I want to fight close to the whole division. I don’t want to jump from the 50s to the Top 10; I think that shortens your career. I want to have the privilege to fight upcoming fighters like myself and prove to (the UFC) that I can not only beat the veteran guys exiting the UFC, but the new people coming inside.
“That’s the plan, and fight-by-fight, people will start noticing the level I’ve achieved after every fight.”
The truth is, they already have.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.