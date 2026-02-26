Santiago Luna | Step-By-Step

But what happens in the days, weeks, and months after that pipe dream becomes a reality? How do things change when you reach that goal that so many people told you was unrealistic, and even those who believed in you fully were anxious you wouldn’t be able to achieve it because so few actually do?

“Obviously, I’m super-happy from the last win,” began Santiago Luna, who turned his dream into a reality last September at Noche UFC, turning a short-notice call-up into a first-round stoppage win over Quang Le that not only pushed his record to 7-0, but came with a Performance of the Night bonus as well.

“I think other than that, I see it as a motivation to keep on going on the same path, keep on stacking wins,” continued Luna, who makes his second UFC start this weekend opposite Angel Pacheco in the first bout of Saturday’s main card at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

“You said it yourself: it’s life-changing, from one day to another,” he said of earning that first career win. “Arriving now to San Diego or Tijuana with my parents, having people recognize me for the amazing things — in Tijuana, we got a wall painted for us, which is one of the biggest things I got out of it personally. Obviously, I’m super-motivated to keep going, doing the same thing, and not just be one exciting fight.

“On the personal side, super-happy for everything coming out of it. For a lot of people, it was a dream debut, and for me as well — opening the main card, Noche UFC with a huge knockout like that, Performance of the Night; I don’t think it can get better than that. But I keep aiming for the best, aiming to do way better in this upcoming fight.”