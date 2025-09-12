Santiago Luna Has Put In The Work

“I think the circumstances that I've been in have made me the fighter that I am right now,” said Luna, who is currently 6-0 as a pro with six finishes. But his life in combat sports began far before his 2023 professional debut.

Everything You Need To Know Aboiut Noche UFC And Canelo vs Crawford

“I've sacrificed a lot ever since I was 15, 16 years old and started moving around, well, even before that I was moving around because my parents got deported when we were really young,” said Luna, a native of San Diego. “I started wrestling when I was in Tijuana when I was eight years old. But my dad was moving with my brothers, so I had to focus, and I would sacrifice by not being with my family and just be training in different facilities like the one in Tijuana or different ones in Arizona, where I used to live too with cousins, but not with my actual family. So the sacrifice for me was time with my family, but I think it was worth it.”