 Skip to main content

Sandhagen vs Dillashaw set for May 8

Former Bantamweight Champion Dillashaw returns to face #2 ranked Sandhagen
Mar. 19, 2021
One of the most dominant forces in UFC bantamweight history makes his long-awaited return in the main event of UFC Fight Night on May 8, when former world champion TJ Dillashaw faces number two ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.

Fresh from a pair of highlight reel knockouts of Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, Colorado's Sandhagen is closing in on a shot at the world title, but he can cement his claim for a championsip fight with a win over Dillashaw, a two-time world titleholder who is making his first start since January 2019 with the intent of getting his belt back as soon as possible.
 

Jessica Andrade Celebrates in the Octagon
International Women's Day

Every UFC Women's Champion in History

Look back at every UFC women's champ to wear the belt

Watch the Video
Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
Athletes

P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.

Watch the Video
The UFC Fight Clock, presented by DraftKings
Announcements

UFC AND DRAFTKINGS REACH GROUNDBREAKING DEAL

DraftKings Becomes UFC’s First Official Exclusive Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner in the U.S. and Canada

More