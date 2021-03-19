Sandhagen vs Dillashaw set for May 8

Former Bantamweight Champion Dillashaw returns to face #2 ranked Sandhagen
Mar. 19, 2021
One of the most dominant forces in UFC bantamweight history makes his long-awaited return in the main event of UFC Fight Night on May 8, when former world champion TJ Dillashaw faces number two ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.
Fresh from a pair of highlight reel knockouts of Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, Colorado's Sandhagen is closing in on a shot at the world title, but he can cement his claim for a championsip fight with a win over Dillashaw, a two-time world titleholder who is making his first start since January 2019 with the intent of getting his belt back as soon as possible.
