Sanchez: I'm Bringing Blood

After defeating George Sullivan by rear naked choke back at UFC Lincoln, Gall took to the microphone to call out Diego Sanchez in his post-fight interview. Sanchez was more than happy to oblige Gall’s request knowing that he would be giving away some size in a fight with Gall, but it’s not something that Sanchez is worried about.

“At 170 I feel primed for success. I'm excited for this fight. I get to fight another young up and comer and he's gonna have me on five six inches,” Sanchez said. “He's gonna have me on some reach and he's gonna have me on some weight definitely. But for me now that doesn't matter. I'm now outside the box type of guy. I'm the David in the Goliath division and I have I have zero fear going into fighting a bigger man because Diego Sanchez’s career started in the streets.”

Sanchez brings an incredible intensity to everything he does, he oozes passion with every interview and faceoff. That fire is what makes him a fan favorite and when asked what he’s bringing into the Octagon on Saturday his answer is what you’d expect.