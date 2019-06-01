Sanchez: "I Know I Belong In The Hall of Fame"

And though the topic of today’s conversation is his 2009 bout with Guida, everything always comes back to the present for Sanchez, and he wants to make a point that he’s not the same man he was when he clashed with “The Carpenter” a decade ago.

“It’s hard to explain to people,” he said. “The thing is, you find yourself as a fighter with the experience that you have throughout your career, and that makes the man that stands in front of another man come fight day. So for me, the man that stood in front of Clay Guida was a different man that’s gonna stand in front of Michael Chiesa. A completely different man, a completely different mindset.”

But it’s fights like the ones with Guida that made Sanchez who he is.

A little over four years removed from beating Kenny Florian to win The Ultimate Fighter at middleweight, Sanchez began his post-TUF career at 170 pounds and proceeded to win seven of nine bouts, with the only losses coming against Josh Koscheck and Jon Fitch. In 2009, Sanchez moved to lightweight and defeated Joe Stevenson in a Fight of the Night battle, and then it was time to face Guida.