Sam Patterson Said Yes When Others Said No

England’s Patterson received the call for his upcoming assignment at The O2 Arena, and he was surprised to see that his opponent was the man who he’d help prep for his prior fights – Michael “Venom” Page.

Training partners typically prefer not to have to face each other unless there’s a belt on the line, and while Patterson admitted his surprise at the matchup, it didn’t take long for him to process it and lock in on the task at hand.

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“It was a shock, obviously, both being quite local to each other,” he told UFC.com this week. “But yeah, once that's settled, you realize the challenge you've got ahead of you, and yeah, I'm buzzing.

“This the first time I've ever had to do that – fight someone I've trained with. But I don't think I struggle with that side of things. Once I'm in there, I'm a different person completely to who I am all fight week, to who I am in my normal life. I'm a different person when I step inside that cage, so it doesn't really matter who's across from me. Winning is all I care about.”