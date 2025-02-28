Sam Patterson Found His Groove

Although Sam Patterson is closing in on his second year on the UFC roster, the 28-year-old Englishman didn’t really consider himself a UFC fighter until he picked up a first-round submission win against Yohan Lainesse. That bout was his second in the Octagon after securing his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2022. His first came in London at UFC 286, but he ended up suffering a TKO loss to Yanal Ashmouz.
Reflecting on that soured debut, Patterson said he wasn’t so much feeling the infamous first-time Octagon jitters. Rather, it was a lack of nerves that he believes played a factor in his debut downfall.
“I was so comfortable, probably too comfortable,” Patterson told UFC.com. “That’s what the problem was. Everyone is so nice in the UFC, and they really look after you, so you can't really complain.
“Nothing matters if you don't win, so I'll go win. That's all I’m focused on.”
Patterson needed to wait nine more months before he picked up that first win, but he followed it up with another first-round submission at UFC 304 in Manchester against Kiefer Crosbie. If anything, 2024 was a return to form for Patterson, who boasts 11 finishes out of 12 professional wins.
His newest matchup comes against the undefeated Danny Barlow in the UFC APEX. It marks Patterson’s second trip to the Vegas venue, and he doesn’t feel any sort of sour luck about missing out on UFC’s return to London later this month at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady.
“I actually prefer fighting abroad,” Patterson said. “Yes, of course, I'd love to fight home as well. There are pros and cons to both, but March 1 is before March 22, so I was more than happy to get out. I've been itching to go since my last fight, so whatever comes first.”
The bout pits a pair of Dana White’s Contender Series alumni against one another, as Barlow secured his contract in September 2023. He picked up a pair of wins in his first two Octagon appearances, knocking out Josh Quinlan in February 2024 before besting Nikolay Veretennikovon the scorecards six months later.
Seeing as Patterson holds seven submissions to his name while Barlow’s record shows five knockouts, one could see how this is the usual striker-vs-grappler clash. Naturally, however, Patterson sees the fight in a much more nuanced way.
“He’s undefeated for a reason,” Patterson said. “He's good. I'm ready to go. I just focused on the fight so much that I'm ready to go in there and take that ‘0’. From what we’ve seen in his fights, his striking is elite. He knocks his opponents out, but this is a mixed martial arts contest, to be honest. I'm going in there ready for everything. You never know. He might shoot a takedown on me. I think everyone looks at it as grappler versus striker, but I'm a mixed martial artist, so I'm prepared for everything. Striking, grappling, wrestling, bring it on.”
With both fighters shy of their 30th birthdays (Patterson is 28, Barlow is 29), it’s certainly a matchup between welterweight prospects. Beating a fellow prospect is crucial in distinguishing oneself and potentially scoring an opportunity to climb even closer to the Top 15, which Patterson certainly has on the mind.
Ideally, he wants to get three fights and three wins in 2025 to potentially put his name in the ring for a Top 15 matchup sooner than later. None of those hopes matter, however, unless he gets the job done against the dangerous Barlow.
Patterson has the utmost confidence that, when he is on his game, that game is at least worthy of Top 15 recognition. It’s his job to prove it just like he proved he was UFC quality in 2022. Now, with three walks to the Octagon and two wins under his belt, he brings his journey full circlewith even bigger ambitions in tow.
“Back to where it all began, where the dream become a reality,” he said. “It's good to be back as a UFC fighter. When you're on Dana White’s Contender Series, you're not there yet. You gottaprove yourself one more time, but this time I am a UFC fighter.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 1, 2025.