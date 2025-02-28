Sam Patterson Found His Groove

Reflecting on that soured debut, Patterson said he wasn’t so much feeling the infamous first-time Octagon jitters. Rather, it was a lack of nerves that he believes played a factor in his debut downfall.

“I was so comfortable, probably too comfortable,” Patterson told UFC.com. “That’s what the problem was. Everyone is so nice in the UFC, and they really look after you, so you can't really complain.

“Nothing matters if you don't win, so I'll go win. That's all I’m focused on.”

Patterson needed to wait nine more months before he picked up that first win, but he followed it up with another first-round submission at UFC 304 in Manchester against Kiefer Crosbie. If anything, 2024 was a return to form for Patterson, who boasts 11 finishes out of 12 professional wins.