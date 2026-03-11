Sam Hughes | Sampage 2.0

Sam Hughes is a shining example of why giving athletes time to develop on the big stage is crucial and how context matters when examining a competitor’s record, especially in the early days of their careers.
The former collegiate track athlete opened her UFC career with three straight losses. On paper, the results painted the picture of an athlete who did not merit competing on the biggest stage in the sport. But her debut against Top 10 staple Tecia Torres came on five days’ notice, and her next two losses against Loma Lookboonmee and Luana Pinheiro spoke as much to her overall inexperience—she arrived to the promotion with five professional fights and two years as a pro under her belt—rather than a lack of ability.
Relocating to Dallas, Texas, and connecting with the team at Fortis MMA helped turn things around. Hughes built a 6-2 record inside the Octagon since then, and this weekend, she has the opportunity to avenge one of those losses when she faces off with Piera Rodriguez in the opening bout of Saturday’s fight card at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
“I will always be grateful for Sayif (Saud) for bringing me into Fortis, being a training partner for Jinh Frey, and extending my career that last fight because that’s all I needed was the one opportunity,” Hughes said.
Hughes is enthusiastic when asked about the chance to avenge her loss to Rodriguez, one that snapped a 2-fight winning streak in 2022.
“For me, going from 0-3 to 2-0, I was like, ‘Is this real?’” she said. “I had that Imposter Syndrome, and honestly, I f***ed myself. I couldn’t believe I was at this point. I got to where I was, and I screwed myself over. I was doubting my abilities, doubting everything and had some other stuff going on in camp.”
Rodriguez won the fight with 29-28 scores across the board, turning five successful takedowns and solid striking in the clinch into enough to secure the victory. More three years later and entering on a 3-fight winning streak, Hughes is chomping at the bit to share the Octagon with “La Fiera” again on Saturday.
“This is the first time I’ve gone through camp with no hiccups, so it’s been good, and I’m ready to rock-and-roll,” she said. “I’m ‘Sampage 2.0’ — I don’t even know who that fighter was back then. I’ve grown, and you’ll see Saturday.”
That growth has already been on display during her current run of success, which began when she shifted her mindset in the run-up to her August bout against Viktoriia Dudakova.
She started giving herself grace after tough days in the gym and returned to coaching, working with the track team at a local high school. There, she recognized that she had to practice what she was preached.
“Telling my kids, ‘You worked hard out there. You gave it 100 percent effort. Don’t beat yourself up,’ and you go home and you’re like, ‘How ‘bout you start listening to your own advice? How ‘bout that?’” she said at the time.
Eighteen months and three wins later, the impact of that change has been clear. Before fighting Shauna Bannon in Paris, Hughes left Fortis, working with Charles Byrd every day along with wrestling coach Andy Hrovat, training partner Jinh Yu Frey and strength-and-conditioning coach Rob Starr.
Against Bannon, Frey felt “everybody was on the same sheet of music,” and that synchronicity led to a submission win, her second stoppage victory in the Octagon.
“I think my performances have spoken volumes,” she said. “I’ve fought really tough prospects, and now I’m on a three-fight win streak, about to be four, so I’m just really excited. This is huge for me because it feels like the UFC is seeing my growth, seeing how well I’m performing, and now they’re giving me my chance to get my lick back with Piera.”
That’s a completely different position to be in that ahead of her first bout with Rodriguez where she was questioning her own success at this level, and a far cry from how things started out, a fact that isn’t lost on her.
“It’s a really cool feeling because I believe in everything I’m doing now,” Hughes said. “I see the growth, I see the change in my everyday performances, and I just have the best team… I think God put certain people in my life. Charles Byrd is the best coach I’ve ever had — I trust him. He’s so smart. I think everybody knows me for being tough and having good cardio, but he’s teaching me to be a smarter athlete and a smarter fighter.
“Yes, I will continue to walk forward because that is what I do, but I think I’m a smarter fighter, I’m starting to see things more, and that sets up everything,” she clarified with a laugh. “It sets up submissions, it sets up knockouts, and I think that is what people are gonna start seeing out of me, so I’m excited.”
Should things go as Hughes is intending, an opportunity to challenge herself against a fighter with a number next to their name is at the top of her wish list. In keeping with her attitude of gratitude, though, she’s also not particularly bothered if that doesn’t materialize.
“I think this is a test from the UFC to see if I deserve a Top 15 fight,” she said. “So after this, I would love to get a Top 15 fight, have a number by my name, but, again, if they want me to be a career person that is taking out all the prospects and just being right outside that Top 15, I’m not gonna complain about that.
“I love what I do, and I love that I get to just do what I love on a daily basis,” Hughes added with a smile. “Whatever they want next for me, I don’t care; as long as they keep me in!”
No need to worry, Sam — you’re in.
