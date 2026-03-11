Sam Hughes | Sampage 2.0

The former collegiate track athlete opened her UFC career with three straight losses. On paper, the results painted the picture of an athlete who did not merit competing on the biggest stage in the sport. But her debut against Top 10 staple Tecia Torres came on five days’ notice, and her next two losses against Loma Lookboonmee and Luana Pinheiro spoke as much to her overall inexperience—she arrived to the promotion with five professional fights and two years as a pro under her belt—rather than a lack of ability.

Relocating to Dallas, Texas, and connecting with the team at Fortis MMA helped turn things around. Hughes built a 6-2 record inside the Octagon since then, and this weekend, she has the opportunity to avenge one of those losses when she faces off with Piera Rodriguez in the opening bout of Saturday’s fight card at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

“I will always be grateful for Sayif (Saud) for bringing me into Fortis, being a training partner for Jinh Frey, and extending my career that last fight because that’s all I needed was the one opportunity,” Hughes said.