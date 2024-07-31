Sam Hughes Is Ready To Put Her New Mindset To The Test

“That’s the most difficult part, and I think what has really helped me out, too, is I started back coaching,” she continues, a smile splashing across her face as she mentions her return to the track. “I’m coaching track and field at a high school, Westwood — shout out Wildcats! — and so I think it’s helped me be a better athlete.

“Telling my kids, ‘You worked hard out there, you gave it 100 percent effort; don’t beat yourself up,’ and then you go home and you’re like, ‘How ‘bout you start listening to your own advice? How ‘bout that?’”

Hughes laughs as the idea sounds so simplistic and obvious, but has clearly been something she’s struggled with since touching down in the UFC as a short-notice replacement opposite Tecia Pennington three-and-a-half years ago.

“I think I got into the UFC a little too early, to be honest with you,” offers Hughes, who reached the UFC with a 5-1 record after not quite two years competing as a professional. “I was training for five years, and if I got into the UFC where I am now, I think my record would look a lot different.

“My mindset is in a different place, I just turned 32, so I think I’m just in a different place. I’m just taking everything with a ‘let’s just go out there and have fun and give ‘em f***** hell’ approach. Coach Sayif is always in my butt about ‘You’re the best when you’re having fun. You were like that your first two or three fights with me, so go out there and have fun.’

“I think people are gonna see — and I know everybody says this,” she adds, laughing as she interrupts herself to acknowledge the incoming cliche. “They’re gonna see a different me on Saturday night.”