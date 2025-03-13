Sam Hughes: ‘I’m Going To Be Unstoppable’

Hughes did just that, moving to Fortis MMA in Texas in 2022, and the proof is apparent in the results. In her most recent fight, she took home a split decision win over Viktoriia Dudakova in Abu Dhabi, Hughes’ first time fighting that far from home. She admitted she wasn’t in the best shape for that fight following an abbreviated camp, but all that mattered was getting her hand raised.

For her first appearance of 2025, Hughes is hoping to put together another quality performance as she faces Stephanie Luciano.

Ahead of the fight, Hughes said she worked on her strength and conditioning in a big way. A former Division I track and field and cross-country athlete, Hughes’ athleticism was there, but she wanted to refine that aspect of her game.