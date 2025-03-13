Sam Hughes: ‘I’m Going To Be Unstoppable’

When Sam Hughes made her UFC debut in December 2020, she was just five years removed from her first mixed martial arts training session. To go from throwing your first punch ever to entering the Octagon in half a decade is quite the accomplishment, but it also meant Hughes had to learn on the highest possible level of the job. A speed bump was inevitable, and she dropped her first three bouts in the promotion. However, since that start, Hughes is 4-2 and feeling “the best” she’s ever been heading into UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2.
“They say that to be really proficient at something, you have to spend 10 years on it,” Hughes told UFC.com. “I came into the UFC after five years of just training. You guys have seen me (go through) highs and lows, kind of struggle through this whole process. Now, I feel like I'm really starting to catch my stride and become the best version of me.”
Experience is the best teacher, but finding an experienced and motivating coach isn’t a bad move, either.
Hughes did just that, moving to Fortis MMA in Texas in 2022, and the proof is apparent in the results. In her most recent fight, she took home a split decision win over Viktoriia Dudakova in Abu Dhabi, Hughes’ first time fighting that far from home. She admitted she wasn’t in the best shape for that fight following an abbreviated camp, but all that mattered was getting her hand raised.
For her first appearance of 2025, Hughes is hoping to put together another quality performance as she faces Stephanie Luciano.
Ahead of the fight, Hughes said she worked on her strength and conditioning in a big way. A former Division I track and field and cross-country athlete, Hughes’ athleticism was there, but she wanted to refine that aspect of her game.
The results: a sky-high confidence apparent the moment she walks into a room.
“I'm so happy,” Hughes said. “I'm the happiest I've been in fight week. It feels very good. I'm just surrounded by good people, good energy, and I've got my mental thing locked in. So, yeah, it feels good.”
As far as how she imagines the fight going, she keeps her plans close to the vest (much to the satisfaction of her coach, Sayif Saud).
She does, however, admit that she anticipates putting a pace on Luciano when the fight gets going.
“I just don't think she's going to keep up with my pace,” she said. “I plan on breaking her.”
Not a bad goal, and it’s one that emphasizes how Hughes is feeling ahead of her bout.
It’s the statement of someone who has put a decade of their life into something, and on March 15, Hughes can’t imagine that self-belief wavering one bit.
“I'm going to be unstoppable,” she said.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025.