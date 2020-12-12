Sam Hughes Has Some Tricks Up Her Sleeve

“The fight with Tecia, I wouldn’t do anything different as far as taking the fight on short notice,” said Hughes, reflecting on her debut assignment as she prepares to make the walk to the Octagon for the second time this weekend against fellow prospect Loma Lookboonmee. “It was a wide-eyed awakening for me to step into the cage with a Top 10 contender, see what kind of pace that she had, and what level comes with being in the Top 10.”

Torres fought with a greater sense of urgency and confidence than she’d shown in recent outings, taking the fight to the newcomer from Jump Street. Though Hughes was on the business end of things for the majority of the first round, the 28-year-old hung tough, looking for ways to slow Torres and swing the fight in her favor.

Somewhere in the fracas, Hughes got poked in the eye, and when she returned to her corner following the opening five minutes, she informed her coach she could not see out of her left eye. Moments later, the fight was waved off.

“I took a lot of things away from her in terms of that pace and the output I need to have in order to step up and be where I want to be in this sport, which is the Top 10 and in a couple years, fighting for the belt,” Hughes said, breaking down the takeaways from a tough first night at the office. “It was a rough way to step in, but I wouldn’t do it any different; I’m happy with how everything turned out. It was a blessing in disguise.”

RELATED: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

As much as no competitor likes to lose, it’s easy for Hughes to roll with the punches coming out of her encounter with Torres because of how quickly she’s risen to claim a place on the UFC roster.

“I have trained less time than Tecia has been in the UFC,” said the Wofford University alum, who ran track and cross country while completing her undergraduate degree before moving on to pursue her master’s at the University of South Carolina. “If you think about it and break it down like that, it’s like ‘Holy s***! That’s pretty unbelievable.’”

Hughes turned pro just over two years ago following a two-year, seven-fight amateur career that included a pair of meetings with fellow UFC newcomer Loopy Godinez and a victory over amateur standout Hannah Scoggins.