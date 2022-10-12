Sam Hughes Has Her Sights On Going 3-0 In 2022

She called Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud to let him know that she was committed to making 2022 the best year of her mixed martial arts career. Saud challenged her to write down her goals for the calendar year and see where a true year of dedication could get her.

“I had three goals. First was to get a win with Fortis, second was to sign a new UFC contract, and the third was get a three-fight winning streak,” Hughes told UFC.com. “I’ve been checking off each of these boxes on the way.”

The only one left for Hughes to hit is a three-fight win streak, which she can cash this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo when she faces undefeated prospect Piera Rodriguez.

The first two wins of Hughes’ streak were massive for the rising strawweight. Her first three UFC bouts didn’t go as expected, so that’s what prompted Hughes to make the move to Dallas. She knew the pressure was on and she had to prove she belonged fighting with the best the world has to offer.