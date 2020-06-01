Sam Alvey Relives Julian Lane's Infamous TUF Meltdown

Alvey, the number one overall pick on TUF 16, valued being on camera as much as he enjoyed mental stimulation. The problem was it was a season that featured one of the coaches encouraging their charges to disobey Dana White’s instruction to put on more exciting fights. As a result, there was one submission and one KO throughout the whole show and only two fighters are still in the UFC today.

And there was very little happening, in or out of the Octagon.

Alvey’s boredom took a sharp turn one night when a drunken Julian Lane had an explosion that still echoes in TUF fans’ ears to this day.

“Our season wasn’t very memorable except for ‘Let me bang, bro,’” Alvey said. “That might be the most memorable moment of all of TUF.”