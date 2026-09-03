Salahdine Parnasse | Time To Shine

“I think it’s perfect timing,” Parnasse expressed through a translator earlier this week, sitting down with UFC.com ahead of his promotional debut on Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris, where he’s set to face off with divisional mainstay Dan Hooker in the main event. “I’m arriving with maturity, I’m 28 years old, I have all this (experience) fighting in other places, and I have everything I need to show in there in the cage.”

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Parnasse is the latest in a wave of standout talents from larger organizations around the globe to finally make their way to the Octagon, having spent the majority of his professional career competing under the KSW banner, during which time he earned titles in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, maintaining “Double Champ” status for the final three years of his time with the Polish promotion.

He arrives in the UFC on a five-fight winning streak and sporting a 23-2 record overall, having avenged his first professional loss within a year and only suffered his second defeat when he attempted to claim the KSW welterweight title towards the end of 2023. For those who follow the sport closely, Parnasse has been on the short list of top fighters competing outside of the Octagon for quite some time, and his joining the UFC roster hits like a jolt of electricity through the already loaded lightweight ranks.