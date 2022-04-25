Saied Mirzai Believes It's His Time To Shine | UFC Fight Pass

“This is a big one for me, so I just want you guys to know that I’m ready for challenge in the UFC, any caliber,” said the undefeated Mirzai, who challenges Kajic for the Battlefield Fight League welterweight title later this week. “And if you guys give me one shot, I will take out any adversary that you put in front of me.”

There are currently seven former IMMAF amateur world champions on the UFC roster, including flyweight super-prospect Muhammad Mokaev, Brazilian contender Amanda Ribas, and unbeaten Welshman Jack Shore. All of them travelled a comparable path as Mirzai, learning the ropes in the amateur ranks and ascending to the top of the sport before pursuing a professional career.

But while opportunities were plentiful and produced strong regional results that led this collection of former amateur standouts to the UFC Octagon in relatively short order, Mirzai has often struggled to garner opportunities to compete.

“To be honest with you, I felt like I was ready to win against guys in the UFC when I was 23 and won the amateur world championship at light heavyweight,” said Mirzai, who took home gold in 2015. “I was 190 (pounds), fighting guys that were 220 (pounds); national champions from their countries and I beat them all in the first round.

“It got a little discouraging and to the point where no one would accept a fight against me because I won the IMMAF world championships at 205 pounds, but I can fight at 170 pounds. For a while it was very frustrating and hard to find competition.”

Mirzai had his last amateur fight in April 2017 but didn’t make his pro debut until a year later, battling Eric McConico to a draw at BFL 54, just six days after being stuck overnight on Grouse Mountain in Vancouver. Despite his near-death experience prior to fight week, Mirzai still ventured into the cage, put forth a quality effort and broke into the professional ranks, but opportunities have come in fits and starts ever since.

He wouldn’t make his sophomore appearance until a year later, defeating American amateur standout Killian Estes in the first round. Three months later, Mirzai earned a fourth-round stoppage win over Nicolae Cury, a Brazilian veteran with significantly more professional experience, to push his record to 2-0-1.

Several fight cancellations followed, and then COVID shut down the Canadian regional scene, leaving Mirzai to work on skill building and staying in shape with limited access to gyms and training partners, like countless others in the Lower Mainland.