SADYKHOV LOOKING TO SEPARATE HIMSELF THIS WEEKEND

“I have to beat him regardless of if he beat Matt or not, and Matt’s doing perfectly fine on his own,” he correctly added, as Frevola has earned three straight first-round stoppage wins since that setback to climb into the Top 15 in the lightweight division.

“Even if I tried to get myself there, I can’t,” continued Sadykhov, who earned a third-round stoppage win over Evan Elder in his promotional debut earlier this year. “I’m a professional — I don’t need any sort of motivation to want to come forward and take somebody’s head off. I don’t need to psych myself up for revenge or to go out there and want to be as impressive as possible — I’m going to go out there and get the job done regardless of revenge…but the backstory is going to be a nice little thing for fans to discuss.”

The thing about backstories like this one is that regardless of how Sadykhov feels about McKinney and the revenge narrative is that fans have latched onto it, and that means people will be tuning in as he makes the walk to the Octagon for the second time.

And with all eyes on he and the highly regarded McKinney, the 29-year-old from Brooklyn, by way of Baku, Azerbaijan, will get the opportunity to introduce himself to a wider audience, which is all he’s wanted since touching down on the biggest stage in the sport, and why he’s critical of his debut win over Elder.

“I was happy that I got to put on the Fight of the Night,” said Sadykhov, leading off with a positive before briefly touching on a couple elements he wasn’t particularly satisfied with heading into and coming out of his February victory. “I have a bunch of criticism of myself, of my own performance and what I could have done better, how I could have prepared better, but that’s what led me to have a much better camp this time around and, God-willing, it will be a much better performance this time around.