Sacramento Fight Card Rounds Out With A Batch Of Fascinating Fights

Lightweight Gauge Young faces short-notice replacement Stan Dorsainvil, who is stepping in for the injured Kody Steele. Young is coming off back-to-back wins over Maheshate and Thiago Moisés in 2026 and looks to make it three in a row against the undefeated newcomer Dorsainvil. Most recently, Dorsainvil scored a third-round submission win at LFA to lift his record to 5-0.

Another short-notice matchup joins the card as featherweight Mauricio Barbosa faces Ryan Kuse, who is replacing the injured Danny Silva. Barbosa opened his Octagon account with a first-round knockout of Dennis Buzukja in April and looks to stretch his overall winning streak to six. Kuse boasts a 9-2 record with six victories by knockout, and he hopes to bring that same success into his Octagon debut.

Budding lightweight risers Chris “Taco” Padilla faces veteran Nasrat Haqparast in an intriguing matchup. Padilla is unbeaten through five fights but saw his 4-fight winning streak stalled when he fought MarQuel Mederos to a draw at UFC 327. Haqparast makes his first appearance of the year looking to get back to the form that saw him bring a 5-fight winning streak into his matchup with Quillan Salkilld at UFC 321. After suffering a knockout loss to the Australian, Haqparast is hoping to get things back on track.

Mederos also makes his first walk since drawing Padilla to face Wales’ Mason Jones. Mederos had won his first three fights in the Octagon before drawing Padilla and hopes to get back into that groove in Sacramento while Jones is keen to keep his momentum going after racking up three wins in a row since returning to the promotion in 2025. His most recent effort was a decision win over Axel Sola that earned Fight of the Night honors.

Another featherweight contest joins the night as Jamall Emmers faces Lerryan Douglas. Emmers makes his first walk of the year after scoring two wins in 2025 over Gabriel Miranda and Hyder Amil. He faces the upstart Douglas, who tallied a debut knockout victory over Julian Erosa in March, stretching his overall winning streak to six.

Finally, heavyweights collide in Sacramento as former NFL player and DWCS alumnus Anthony Wint makes his debut against Terrance Chatman. Fans recently saw Wint on the first episode of the 10th season of DWCS when he collected a 34-second knockout win to earn his contract. Chatman also makes his promotional debut after earning a TKO win via leg kicks last month at Fury FC.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and changes regarding fights and events.