Sabina Mazo Is Ready For A Step Up

In Mazo’s mind, that finish is a sign of her just getting started.

“First (finish) of many,” she told UFC.com. “I felt like it’s just beginning. I feel like it was a great submission, and it’s one of the styles that I like as well. Why not do some jiu-jitsu? It’s MMA, so more and more are coming.”

Primarily a striker (a pair of head kick knockouts while fighting under the LFA banner are particularly eye-popping), Mazo came into the UFC with some hype, but she stumbled in her debut against Maryna Moroz, her first and only professional loss. It was an important fight for her, though, teaching her some lessons about life in the Octagon and the kind of competition she was facing at the top level.