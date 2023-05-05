Ryan Warner’s Deep Dive On Henry Cejudo | UFC Fight Pass

Warner may be on the fence about calling himself a diehard fight fan, but explains clearly that for the ones who are, Henry Cejudo is a talent to be appreciated. What he did in the wrestling community is nothing short of historic.

“If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re a Henry Cejudo fan,” Warner explained. “What he did was incredible. No one has ever gone from high school to the Olympics and skipped college before or since. Aaron Pico was the example, but he didn’t make it to the Olympics. Henry is the only one to do it.”

Setting aside his fighter persona, Cejudo’s impact on MMA was massive. In 2019, when bantamweight star TJ Dillashaw cut down to 125 to take the belt from Henry Cejudo and kill the division completely, Cejudo finished him in 32 seconds. In the process of saving his MMA career and retaining the title, Cejudo single-handedly kept a division alive. Without Cejudo there is not a Figueiredo vs Moreno series or the first male Mexican-born champ in the UFC today.

It would seem difficult to top an accomplishment like that, but what Cejudo did in the wrestling world may have a case.