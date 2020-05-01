Ryan Spann Unfazed In The Midst Of Mayhem

UFC 249 is loaded with big names from top to bottom and leading the charge will be UFC light heavyweight Ryan Spann, who will be one of the first two fighters to make their way from the tunnel to the Octagon on Saturday.

Spann’s bout with Sam Alvey will likely draw the largest number of people that have ever tuned in to see “Superman” do what he does best. And while he understands the significance surrounding his return to work, Spann expects to be unfazed by the moment.

“I haven’t even thought about that. People have mentioned it and I’ve jokingly said, ‘No pressure,’ but the truth is I don’t care if anyone is watching,” Spann said. “I’m on a mission and it’s cool and all to be a part of something that people are going to remember, but I got to get money and support my family. That’s it.”

Spann’s mental fortitude has been a major ingredient of his success since joining the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series. It helped him bounce back from a defeat on the same show that put him into the UFC, it helped him win the LFA title and it’s helped him rack up three straight victories in the Octagon.