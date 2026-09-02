The Ryan Spann Show Returns

Spann has continually worked to address and recognize struggles over the years, acknowledging some of what has hindered him in the past in post-fight interviews, and now, he makes sure to surround himself with a collection of people who not only want to see him shine, but know what it takes to keep him committed to the task at hand.

“That’s easy —my people,” said Spann when asked what has kept him locked in. “They keep me locked in; they keep me focused. I thank God for the people that He’s put around me, in front of me, that help to uplift me. We don’t do this alone. Yeah, I get in there and fight by myself, but it’s a lot of work that goes into what we have to do. I feel like having everybody on the same goal, on the same path, going the same way, you become unstoppable, and that's what I feel like we’re on the verge of reaching.

“We’re still not on the final form of The Ryan Spann Show yet.”

UPCOMING UFC EVENT TICKETS: UFC Edmonton | UFC 332 | Noche UFC

The final form may still be a work-in-progress, but over his last two outings, Spann has been mighty impressive.

After putting in the work to prepare for his sophomore appearance in the heavyweight ranks, “Superman” quickly choked out fellow DWCS alum Lukasz Brzeski in the opening round at UFC 318. And then back in April, Spann stood in with Marcus Buchecha and starched him, scoring a walk-off knockout win two minutes into the second round while pocketing a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

Now, he’s set to step in with Pinto, who carries a 12-0 mark that includes three straight UFC victories into this preliminary card pairing on Saturday.